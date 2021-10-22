Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $116.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.32 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $530.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.38 million to $561.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.36 million, with estimates ranging from $682.96 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.3% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 494.5% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.6% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC opened at $14.04 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

