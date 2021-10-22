Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4,180.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $421,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 68.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. Comerica has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.