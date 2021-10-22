Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

