Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

