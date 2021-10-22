Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $4.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $18.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.29 to $19.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $26.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $104.13. 9,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.84.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

