Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Paychex reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

