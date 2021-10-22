Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.50. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,712,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

