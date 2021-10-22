Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Read More: Hold Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.