Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Oceaneering International posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 3.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

