Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 54.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 136.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

