Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $13.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 million to $18.44 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $55.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $67.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $330.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.