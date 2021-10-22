Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.90. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.