Analysts Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

