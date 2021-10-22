Analysts Issue Forecasts for Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Siyata Mobile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Siyata Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($1.72).

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

