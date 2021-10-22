Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 22nd (ABBN, ALLE, ALLY, AMTB, AN, BANR, BARC, CBRE, CMG, CWK)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 22nd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 35 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $146.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $120.00 to $141.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $165.00 to $185.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $68.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $103.00 to $108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $118.00 to $137.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $67.50 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $91.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $213.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $60.00 to $53.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $52.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $64.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $279.00 to $282.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by Stephens from $21.50 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$71.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €183.00 ($215.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €195.00 ($229.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $820.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $775.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $95.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $215.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $216.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $250.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 230 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

