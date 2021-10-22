Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 22nd (ABB, ATLKY, BKNIY, ENGIY, EPOKY, EQBBF, GECFF, GGGSF, HESAY, IPSEY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 22nd:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the third quarter and year so far has been encouraging with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division also maintained its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests due to the Delta variant and other diagnostics platforms. The increase in outlook was positive as well. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq, and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin, and MabThera. The Diagnostics segment’s strong performance is likely to continue as Roche launched additional products in the year. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.