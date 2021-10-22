Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) in the last few weeks:
- 10/20/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “
- 10/18/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “
- 10/6/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
