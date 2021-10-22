Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

10/18/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

10/6/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

