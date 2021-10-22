Analyzing Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.93 $32.19 million $2.00 12.41 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 28.16% 10.84% 1.31% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

