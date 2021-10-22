Analyzing Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.34 billion 5.19 $79.60 million $6.34 28.03 Analog Devices $5.60 billion 11.73 $1.22 billion $4.91 36.36

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Synaptics and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Analog Devices 0 4 21 0 2.84

Synaptics currently has a consensus target price of $185.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $184.96, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 5.94% 25.78% 11.72% Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62%

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

