Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by First Growth Investment Manager LP

First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Anaplan accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Anaplan worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

