Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.98 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

