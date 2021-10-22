Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $3.32 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $435.55 million and $22.12 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00005471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012675 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,066,948 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

