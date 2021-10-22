Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 54,425 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of PCTEL worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 86,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.92 on Friday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.