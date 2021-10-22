Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,150 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEN opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

