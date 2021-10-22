Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.