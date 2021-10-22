Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

