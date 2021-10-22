ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ANSS opened at $370.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average of $353.15. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

