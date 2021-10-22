Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,013,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 446,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.97% of Antero Resources worth $375,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $52,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AR stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

