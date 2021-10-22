Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of AON worth $53,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $318.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,430. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $319.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

