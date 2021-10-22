APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of APA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 71,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

