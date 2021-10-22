Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.14. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

