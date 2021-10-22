Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

