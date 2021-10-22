Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Aramark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 537,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 47,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.11 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

