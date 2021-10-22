Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. 1,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.