Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.