Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.33

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 6607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

