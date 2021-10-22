Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 11.50% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $102,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,284.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

