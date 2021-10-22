Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.25

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

