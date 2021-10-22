Arion Market Cap Hits $54,041.05 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Arion has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $54,041.05 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,847,844 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

