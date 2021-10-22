Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 1-Year High at $396.85

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $396.85 and last traded at $390.52, with a volume of 233026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.81 and its 200 day moving average is $352.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,607.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

