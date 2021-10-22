Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 469.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

