Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Arqma has a total market cap of $799,418.93 and $1,616.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,659.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.19 or 0.06531815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00315517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.08 or 0.01022225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00089639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00439089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00281628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.00255259 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,120,763 coins and its circulating supply is 11,076,219 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

