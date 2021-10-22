Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.77

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $36.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 8,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

