Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $993,450.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00.

ARWR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,145. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,020,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.