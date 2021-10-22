Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

ASND stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

