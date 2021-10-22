Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.