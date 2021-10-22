ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $15.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $787.56 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

