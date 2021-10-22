ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$40.94 on Friday. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

