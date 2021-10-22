Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.18

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $27.40. Atento shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 7,954 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of $407.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

