Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$1.14. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 1,949,798 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.77.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

