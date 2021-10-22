Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.06% of Atkore worth $361,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

